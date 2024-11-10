SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kobe Sanders scores 20, Nevada uses late 10-0 run to beat Washington 63-53

By The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. — Kobe Sanders scored 20 points, Nick Davidson added 14 and nine rebounds and Nevada pulled away late Saturday night to beat Washington 63-53.

Sanders threw down a dunk — just Nevada's second made field goal in 7 1/2 minutes — to ignite an 8-0 spurt that culminated when Brandon Love stole a pass near midcourt and went the other way for fast-break dunk and gave Nevada the lead for good at 50-44 with 5:59 to play.

Tre Coleman scored 10 points for Nevada (2-0).

Tyree Ihenacho led Washington (1-0) with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Huskies players made just 12 of 46 (26%) from the field.

Luis Kortright scored in the lane to trim Washington's deficit to 53-50 with 3:57 to play but the Huskies missed seven consecutive shots as Nevada ripped off 10 consecutive points before Tyler Harris, who finished with 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 12 seconds remaining.

Washington shot 33.9% (19 of 56) overall, hit 7 of 22 (32%) from 3-point range and shot 62% (8 of 13) from the free-throw line.

