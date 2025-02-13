SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Mobley, Parrish lead Ohio State's shooting clinic in 93-69 win over Washington

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Mobley Jr. and Micah Parrish scored 21 points apiece and Ohio State led most of the way in a 93-69 victory over Washington on Wednesday night.

Bruce Thornton scored 17 points and reserve Aaron Bradshaw had 12 points after shooting 5 for 5, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range for Ohio State (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten).

The Buckeyes shot 58.2% (32 for 55), including 61.1% (11 for 18) from distance.

Reserve DJ Davis, Zoom Diallo and Tyler Harris each scored 14 points for Washington (12-12, 3-10). The Huskies' lone lead occurred on Diallo's layup 24 seconds into the game.

Sean Stewart's tip-in gave Ohio State its first double-digit lead at 26-17 with 9:45 left before halftime. Parrish's four-point play with 3:55 before intermission made it 43-31 and the Buckeyes led by double digits for the rest of the game. Parrish followed with a three-point play and Mobley sank a 3 for an 18-point lead. Ohio State went to intermission up 51-36.

Thornton's 3 with 17:38 remaining gave Ohio State its first 20-plus lead at 59-38. Mobley made two free throws with 5:52 to go for an 86-56 lead.

The Buckeyes have won five of their last seven following a three-game losing streak.

Washington travels to Penn State for a Saturday contest. Ohio State host No. 20 Michigan on Sunday.

