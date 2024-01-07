Brooks scores 26, Wheeler has 16, and Washington holds off Oregon State 79-72

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 16, and Washington defeated Oregon State 79-72 on Saturday.

Washington's 16-0 first half run put the Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) in front and they held on throughout the second half, despite a late challenge led by Jordan Pope of the Beavers (9-6, 1-3).

Oregon State missed its first three free throws of the second half and didn't have a successful free throw until Pope hit a pair with 3:17 remaining. Those were the first two points of a six-point run that got the Beavers within 71-65 heading to the final two minutes.

After Wilhelm Breidenbach made two free throws for the Huskies, Pope hit a stepback 3-pointer, Brooks scored at the rim and Pope hit another stepback 3 to get Oregon State within 75-71 with 35 seconds remaining. The Huskies, who had a 19-point advantage at the free-throw line, then went 4-for-4 at the line to close out the win.

Washington made 29 of 33 free throws (88%) and Oregon State made 10 of 15 (66.7%).

Pope finished with 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting that included 5 of 10 3-pointers. Tyler Bilodeau added 21 points and seven rebounds. Between them they made 18 of 30 shots, accounting for just over 50% of OSU's 58 field goal attempts.

Brooks and Wheeler accounted for half of Washington's shot attempts, going 16 for 24 between the two of them. Breidenbach (7-for-7) and Koren Johnson (8-for-10) feasted at the line and both reached double figures, Breidenbach with 11 points and Johnson with 10. Breidenbach had eight rebounds.

Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) drives the baseline with Oregon State guard Justin Rochelin (5) defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Kevin Clark

Oregon State took an early 11-4 lead before Washington caught up at 14-all. Justin Rochelin made a layup and followed it up with a 3-pointer to give OSU a five-point lead. Trailing 21-16, the Huskies went on a 16-0 run in which six players scored and they led 32-21 with 4 1/2 minutes to go. Oregon State scored the last four points of the half and Washington led 38-33 at the break.

It was the 311th meeting between the teams, the third most contested series in Division I. Washington has won every game in Seattle since the 2003-04 season.

Both teams are at home on Thursday in their next games: Washington vs. Arizona State, and Oregon State vs. Stanford.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here