SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Agbo leads hot-shooting USC past Washington, eliminating Huskies from Big Ten tourney contention

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Chibuzo Agbo scored 26 points shooting 9 for 12 and Desmond Claude recorded a double-double and USC gutted Washington 92-61 on Wednesday night.

Agbo tied a career high with seven 3-pointers made in 10 attempts. Claude scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Rashaun Agee scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half.

USC (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) finished 18-for-32 shooting (58%) including 9 for 13 (69%) from 3-point range in the first half. The Trojans didn't slow any after the break and finished 31 for 55 (56%) overall and 15 for 26 (58%) from 3. For good measure, USC made 15 of 16 (94%) from the foul line.

Mekhi Mason scored 14 of 19 points in the first half, Great Osobor scored 17 and DJ Davis 13 for Washington.

Osobor threw down a dunk with 14:28 left before halftime to give Washington a 12-11 lead. Claude followed with a 3-pointer and that started a 18-4 USC run that lasted almost seven minutes. Agee's 3 gave the Trojans their first double-digit lead at 24-13 with 10:34 left in the first half and they led 47-35 at the break.

With the defeat, Washington (13-17, 4-15) is eliminated from the 15-team Big Ten Conference Tournament. USC, Nebraska, Northwestern, Minnesota and Rutgers occupy the last five spots and each are 7-12 in conference.

USC ends the regular season on Saturday at UCLA. Washington ends the regular season on Sunday at home against Oregon.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME