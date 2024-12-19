Davis scores 22, Washington wins 89-73 in 300th meeting with Washington State

SEATTLE — DJ Davis scored 21 points, Mekhi Mason added 15 as six players scored in double figures and Washington thumped Washington State 89-73 in the 300th meeting between the cross-state rivals on Wednesday night.

It was the first meeting since the Huskies, who lead the series 189-111, joined the Big Ten Conference, leaving the Cougars to play as an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference as the Pac-12 Conference tries to rebuild its membership.

Tyler Harris scored 14 points, Great Osobor had 13 and Tyree Ihenacho and Zoom Diallo 12 apiece for the Huskies (8-3)

Nate Calmese scored 21 to lead the Cougars (10-3), Ethan Price had 16 and LeJuan Watts15.

The Huskies, who shot 60% in the second half and 50% for the game, had a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 49-35 lead and the Cougars never got the deficit into single figures.

Washington State had an early 12-3 run and a second three-point play by Calmese produced a 15-7 lead. The Huskies hit three-straight 3-pointers, two by Davis, for an 11-0 run that gave them a 31-25 lead.

Both teams then struggled down the stretch and Washington led 35-31 at the break.

Washington guard Mekhi Mason (0) shoots against Washington State guard Tomas Thrastarson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Washington State led most of the way, thanks to a 26-12 rebounding advantage and making 10 of 11 free throws but there were also 13 turnovers. The Huskies turned those turnovers into 13 points and they had five 3s on nine attempts while the Cougars were 1 of 8.

The Cougars finished with a season-high 22 turnovers and the Huskies, who were outrebounded 42-23, matched their season-best with 10 3-pointers. Washington had a 24-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Washington State is home against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Seattle plays at Washington on Monday