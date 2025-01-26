SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Breya Cunningham's 18 and 9 rebounds help Arizona women beat No. 16 West Virginia 77-62

By The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Breya Cunningham scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebound, Paulina Paris and Skylar Jones added 16 points apiece on Saturday night and Arizona beat No. 16 West Virginia 77-62 for the Wildcats' first win over an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.

Cunningham made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with three steals and three blocks. Jada Williams added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Arizona (14-8, 5-4 Big 12).

Ja’Naiya Quinerly led West Virginia (16-4, 6-3) with 26 points and Sydney Shaw scored 10.

Jordan Harrison hit a jumper that gave the Mountaineers a 15-14 lead with 1:32 left in the first quarter, but Williams answered with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later and Arizona never again trailed. Shaw made a jumper to open the second quarter that tied it at 17-all, but Jones scored the next seven points to spark a 12-2 spurt.

Kyah Watson made a layup that trimmed West Virginia's deficit to seven points with 4:19 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats scored the next 11 points, took a 46-30 lead into halftime and led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Mountaineers made a season-low one 3-pointer on 12 attempts.

West Virginia is off until next Saturday, when the Mountaineers host Oklahoma State. Arizona hits the road to play Friday at Utah.

