Quinerly has 29, Blacksten 24 and No. 16 West Virginia women get program win 900

TEMPE, Ariz. — JJ Quinerly scored 29 points, Kylee Blacksten added 24 and No. 16 West Virginia raced to an 89-59 win over Arizona State on Wednesday night for the 900th win in program history.

Jordan Harrison scored 11 points with eight assists and Sydney Shaw added 10 points for the Mountaineers (16-3, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who won the only other meeting between the teams in 1989.

Jalyn Brown scored 12 points for the Sun Devils (8-12, 2-6), who have lost five straight. Kennedy Fauntleroy added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jyah Lovett had 10 points.

Quinerly had 10 points as the Mountaineers hit 10 of 15 shots to race to a 28-9 lead after one quarter. West Virginia was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers while the Sun Devils were 4 of 14 overall.

The Mountaineers cooled to a 3-of-13 shooting second quarter but Arizona State was still just 5 of 11 and only cut the gap to 36-23 at halftime.

West Virginia regained its shooting touch in the third quarter and went 9 of 9 from the foul line, led by Blacksten who made all five of her free throws and scored 13 points. That stretched the lead to as many as 29 before ASU made it 63-38 entering the fourth quarter.

West Virginia made nine 3s and shot 50% overall and 24 of 27 from the foul line. ASU shot 41.5% with just five 3s and went 10 of 17 from the line.

The Mountaineers play at Arizona on Saturday when Cincinnati visits Arizona State.