No. 12 West Virginia women beat Boise State 82-47 to reach title game of Gulf Coast Showcase

By The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. — Sydney Shaw scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers, JJ Quinerly added 14 points and No. 12 West Virginia handed Boise State its first loss, 82-47 on Saturday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

West Virginia advances to the championship game on Sunday, while Boise State plays for third place. The Mountaineers have started 8-0 in back-to-back seasons after last year's 11-0 beginning.

Quinerly also had three steals to help West Virginia reach double figures in that category in every game this season. The Mountaineers also forced 20-plus turnovers for the eighth straight game.

Boise State was held to just six points in the first and third quarters.

West Virginia went on two 10-0 runs in the first quarter to build a 16-point lead. The Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way. It was 45-23 at halftime then Quinerly scored four straight points to begin a 9-0 run that ended in a 32-point lead.

Freshman Jordan Thomas, coming off her first career double-double, had 10 points and six rebounds for West Virginia.

Elodie Lalotte scored 11 points for Boise State (7-1). Teryn Gardner addd 10.

West Virginia was coming off an 89-54 victory over High Point on Friday to begin the tournament. The Mountaineers led by as many as 39 points and forced 22 turnovers in that one.

