Javon Small scores 23 points and West Virginia routs Iona 86-43

By The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Javon Small scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, Tucker DeVries added 13 points and West Virginia routed Iona 86-43 on Wednesday night.

Johnathan Powell scored 11 points and Amani Hansberry had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-1). Small had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Powell had a dunk and two 3-pointers in a 10-0 West Virginia run that gave the Mountaineers a 21-7 lead less than seven minutes into the game. DeVries and Powell hit 3s and soon afterward West Virginia went on a 12-0 run. In a span of eight minutes the Mountaineers stretched their lead from 11-7 to 39-17.

The Mountaineers led 45-22 at halftime and their lead reached 30 when KJ Tenner hit back-to-back jumpers with 12 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. An 11-0 run made it 77-36 with 4 1/2 minutes to go.

West Virginia shot 65% in the second half, 52% for the game, and made 15 of 31 3-pointers.

Iona managed eight baskets in the first half and six in the second. The Gaels shot 24% for the game.

James Patterson scored 12 points and Luke Jungers had 10 for Iona (1-4).

