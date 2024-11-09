DeVries, Hansberry lead West Virginia in narrow 75-69 win over UMass

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Tucker DeVries scored 17 points, Amani Hansberry added 16 and West Virginia held off Massachusetts 75-69 on Friday night.

After trailing by 17 points at halftime UMass rallied in the second half, primarily behind a defensive effort that held West Virginia to six made field goals in 24 attempts. West Virginia benefited from playing from ahead, making 15 of 18 free throws in the second half to preserve the win despite being outscored 41-30 after halftime.

A 10-3 run capped by a dunk from Daniel Rivera got UMass within double digits at 58-49 with 10 minutes remaining. With about 3 minutes left, Rivera scored in the paint to get within 66-58 and he made 1 of 2 free throws on UMass' next possession. Later on, West Virginia made 7 of 8 from the line in the final minute to secure the win.

DeVries attempted only seven shots but made 3 of 5 3-pointers and 8 of 9 from the line. DeVries had eight rebounds and Hansberry grabbed six. Javon Small had 12 points and Jonathan Powell 10 for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia (2-0) had more made free throws than field goals, going 25 for 29 from the line and 21 for 57 from the field.

Rahsool Diggins scored 19 points, Rivera 14, and Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Jaylen Curry 13 each for UMass (1-1). Hankins-Sanford added 11 rebounds and Curry had seven assists.

The Mountaineers made five 3-pointers in the first half, four of which came in the last six minutes as they increased their lead from 29-21 to 45-28 at the break.