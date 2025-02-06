Allette's double-double sends TCU past West Virginia for Dixon's 500th career win

FORT WORTH, Texas — Vasean Allette scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and TCU beat West Virginia 65-60 on Wednesday night to give coach Jamie Dixon his 500th career win.

Dixon, a TCU alum, has the program's second-most wins at 172 since taking over in 2016 after 13 years at Pittsburgh.

Noah Reynolds scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting for TCU (12-10, 5-6 Big 12).

Javon Small scored 20 points and dished out seven assists for West Virginia (14-8, 5-6). Joseph Yesufu scored 11 points and fellow reserve Eduardo Andre 10.

Allette's three-point play with 1:02 left broke a tie at 58 and he proceeded to close out TCU's scoring with a layup and a pair of foul shots. Small's layup off a steal brought the Mountaineers into a 58-all tie with 1:29 remaining.

In a game of swings, Ernest Udeh Jr.'s three-point play with 8:20 left extended TCU's lead to 52-43 before West Virginia outscored the Mountaineers 15-6 in seven minutes to tie it.

West Virginia built an early 10-2 lead in the first six-and-a-half minutes and reached its first double-digit lead at 23-12 with 7:28 before halftime on a Small layup. But the Horned Frogs rallied and went on to outscore West Virginia 16-6 and reached the break down just 29-28.

TCU guard Vasean Allette (3) goes up for a layup in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Chris Torres

The Mountaineers host Utah on Saturday. TCU hits the road to face eighth-ranked Iowa State on Saturday.