Tonje and Crowl each score 17 and slow-starting Wisconsin blows past Appalachian State 87-56

MADISON, Wis. — John Tonje and Steven Crowl scored 17 points each, Wisconsin took command with a huge first-half run, and the Badgers defeated Appalachian State 87-56 on Sunday to complete a busy first week of the season.

The Badgers (3-0) defeated Holy Cross on Monday and Montana State on Thursday before taking on Appalachian State (1-2) which was also playing its third game in seven days.

Wisconsin fell behind 17-8 in the first eight minutes of this one before ripping off a 24-0 run for a 32-17 lead with a little under three minutes remaining in the half.

Tonje had nine points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half and the Badgers led 36-20 at the break. Wisconsin shot 45 and had a 26-6 scoring advantage in the paint. The Badgers' other 10 points came on 3-for-10 3-point shooting and 1 of 4 free throws.

The Badgers added 51 points in the second half, led by 12 points from Max Klesmit and 10 from Xavier Amos.

Klesmit finished with 15 points and Amos and Nolan Winter totaled 10 points each.

Wisconsin had only six turnovers, compared to 18 for App State, 13 of which came in the first half.

CJ Huntley had 13 points and Jackson Threadgill 11 for the Mountaineers.