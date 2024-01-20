Max Klesmit's second-half flurry helps No. 11 Wisconsin beat Indiana 91-79

MADISON, Wis. — Max Klesmit scored 20 consecutive Wisconsin points during a second-half stretch of just over 4 1/2 minutes, and the 11th-ranked Badgers continued their home dominance of Indiana, winning 91-79 on Friday night.

Wisconsin (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) has won its last 20 home games against Indiana and hasn’t lost to the Hoosiers in Madison since 1998, the Kohl Center's inaugural season. It's the longest road skid for Indiana against any opponent; Purdue won 19 consecutive home games over Indiana from 1901-22.

Klesmit scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half and went 5 of 7 on 3-point attempts. He is 15 of 22 from beyond the arc over his last five games, including 12 of 16 in his last three.

Indiana (12-7, 4-4) was missing 7-footer Kel’el Ware — its top rebounder and second-leading scorer — due to a lower-leg injury. The Hoosiers’ depth took another hit when reserve guard CJ Gunn was ejected for elbowing Klesmit in the side of the face with 12:42 remaining.

Wisconsin extended its Big Ten lead to a full game over No. 2 Purdue, which visits Iowa on Saturday.

AJ Crowl added 15 points and Steven Crowl had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn also scored 12 points.

Malik Reneau scored 28 points, Mackenzie Mgbako 17 and Trey Galloway 10 for Indiana.

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) drives against Wisconsin's Max Klesmit during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Klesmit made back-to-back 3-pointers that extended Wisconsin’s lead to 49-33 with 16:52 left. Indiana responded with a 9-0 run in 46 seconds to get the deficit down to 49-42.

Klesmit ended Indiana’s spurt by hitting a 3-pointer. He then made another 3 from in front of Wisconsin’s bench while getting fouled, and he completed the four-point play to make it 56-42.

Indiana’s Xavier Johnson hit a layup, but Klesmit answered with a three-point play. Klesmit followed that with a steal and layup.

After Indiana committed another turnover on its next possession, Klesmit bowed his head toward the upper part of Gunn’s chest during a break in the action. Gunn responded by elbowing Klesmit in the left side of the face, a flagrant-2 foul that resulted in Gunn's ejection.

Indiana's Gabe Cupps (2) shoots against Wisconsin's Nolan Winter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Klesmit then hit both free throws for the last of his 20 straight points, giving the Badgers a 63-44 lead with 12:50 left.

Wisconsin stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers shot 53.8% but allowed Wisconsin to shoot 59.6% in the second of three straight games against top-15 opponents. Indiana lost 87-66 to Purdue on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: Three nights after their six-game win streak ended with an 87-83 loss at Penn State, the Badgers regained their momentum. Wisconsin now awaits word on reserve guard Kamari McGee, who was helped to the locker room after taking a fall under the basket in the second half.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 27.

Wisconsin: At Minnesota on Tuesday.

