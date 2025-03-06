SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Olsen, Iowa blow it open early and cruise to win over Wisconsin in Big Ten women's tourney

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucy Olsen scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half on 8-for-12 shooting and 11th-seeded Iowa beat No. 14-seed Wisconsin 81-54 in a first-round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Sydney Affolter, Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor McCabe each scored nine points as the Hawkeyes (21-9) shot 57.4% (35 for 61) including 55% (11 for 20) from 3-point range.

Serah Williams scored 22 points for Wisconsin (13-17).

Wisconsin's Tess Myers made a jumper with 6:37 left in the first quarter to give the Badgers a 9-6 lead. From there, Iowa all but buttoned it up by launching into a 19-0 run to close the quarter.

Olsen started and ended the run with layups and in between, McCabe, Affolter and Feuerbach made 3s for a 25-9 advantage. Iowa led by double digits the rest of the way and was up 43-23 at halftime and 65-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Iowa advances to play sixth-seeded Michigan State on Thursday.

