VanSlooten scores 22, No. 22 Michigan State women race past Wisconsin 91-71

By The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grace VanSlooten scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and No. 22 Michigan State rolled to a 91-71 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Theryn Hallock added 18 points for the Spartans (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten Conference). Ines Sotelo had a career-high 17 points off the bench and Jocelyn Tate had 13.

Serah Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Badgers (11-14, 2-12), who lost their fourth straight. Carter McCray had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Spartans shot 59% for the game (39 of 66) with eight 3-pointers.

The Spartans hit 12 of 19 shots in the first quarter to take a 26-15 lead. The Badgers stayed with Michigan State in the second quarter, trailing 43-32 at the half.

VanSlooten had 14 points in the first half on 7-of-7 shooting with the Spartans hitting 59%.

Sotelo had consecutive layups and Emma Shumate had a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-0 run late in the third quarter to break the game open. Hallock's layup made it 70-44. Hallock had 12 points in the third quarter when the Spartans took a 72-48 lead.

VanSlooten and Sotelo, both 6-foot-3, were a combined 18-of-25 shooting and helped the Spartans to a 60-40 advantage on points in the paint. They also had a season-high 31 assists on 39 baskets.

The Spartants play at No. 1 UCLA on Sunday when Wisconsin goes to Penn State.

