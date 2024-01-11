Klesmit scores 18 in the second half to rally No. 15 Wisconsin to a 71-60 win over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Max Klesmit scored all of his 18 points in the second half as No. 15 Wisconsin won their fifth straight, rallying to beat Ohio State 71-60 on Wednesday night.

A 3-pointer from Klesmit put Wisconsin up by 1 with a 5:16 left. The defense kept the clamps on Ohio State as Klesmit kept shooting, scoring nine of the last 14 points for the Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

AJ Storr had 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Badgers, the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten.

Jamison Battle had another impressive performance for Ohio State (12-4, 2-3), pacing the Buckeyes with 18 points. Bruce Thornton had 13 despite missing his last four shots. The Buckeyes have lost two straight.

The Buckeyes led most of the first half by as many as seven points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by John Blackwell and Connor Essegian put the Badgers up 35-33 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Steven Crowl, the Badgers 7-footer, was slowed by a left knee contusion suffered in practice. Scoreless in the first half, Crowl finished with five points and six rebounds. Still, the Badgers had too much depth for the Buckeyes.

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Ohio State: The Buckeyes just couldn't overcome Klesmit's second-half surge.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Michigan on Monday.