SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Minnesota rallies in the 2nd half to down Yale 59-56

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored 24 points and Brennan Rigsby scored 15 points and Minnesota managed to survive Yale for a 59-56 win on Saturday.

Minnesota has won three of its first four games for the third straight year.

Garcia made a jump shot to tie it at 50 with 4:28 left, and less than a minute later his two free throws gave Minnesota the lead for good.

John Poulakidas got Yale (2-3) within 54-53 with 2:31 left but the Bulldogs couldn't get closer. Poulakidas scored 21 points and reserve Isaac Celiscar 11 for Yale.

Yale led 29-19 at halftime as it capitalized on Minnesota's 8-of-27 shooting including 1 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME