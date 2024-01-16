Alabama close to hiring South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator, AP source says.

Alabama is working to finalize a deal to make South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack its new defensive coordinator, reuniting him with new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being worked out and the hiring would need university approval.

ESPN first reported DeBoer was targeting Wommack as his first defensive coordinator at Alabama.

DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019 under Tom Allen. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack defensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old Wommack has been head coach at South Alabama for three seasons, going 22-16 overall and 13-11 in the Sun Belt.

South Alabama's defense ranked 22nd in the country in yards per played allowed (5.01) in 2023, tied with Alabama.

DeBoer is expected to bring most of his offensive staff from Washington, including play-caller Ryan Grubb, to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.