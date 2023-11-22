No. 21 Oklahoma State faces BYU with possible Big 12 title game berth on the line

BYU (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2, No. 20 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Oklahoma State by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State is well positioned to compete for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game after rallying for a 43-30 win over Houston last week. Depending on what happens in Friday’s games, a win over BYU on Saturday could clinch the berth. The Cowboys are tied with Oklahoma and Kansas State for second place, and they already have defeated both. They have won six of their past seven games under longtime coach Mike Gundy. BYU could become bowl eligible in its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars have qualified for bowl games for five straight years.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II vs. BYU run defense. Gordon is tied for the national rushing lead with 1,414 yards. He had a rough game against UCF before getting back on track with a 164-yard, three-touchdown performance against Houston last week. BYU is among the nation's worst teams against the run.

Houston linebacker Jamal Morris (25) grabs the shirt of Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: RB Aidan Roberts had a breakout game against Oklahoma last week. He ran for 182 yards on 22 carries and caught two passes for 45 yards in the 31-24 loss. He could provide stability since BYU isn't sure who will start at quarterback between Kedon Slovis, who has been fighting shoulder and elbow injuries, and Jake Retzlaff.

Oklahoma State: WR Brennan Presley. He leads the conference with 67 receptions. He had 15 catches for 189 yards at Houston — both highs for a Big 12 player this season. He was the top target for Alan Bowman, who passed for a season-high 348 yards against the Cougars.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) carries the ball against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

This is the first regular-season game between the programs. Oklahoma State beat BYU 49-21 in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl and 16-6 in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl. ... Oklahoma State ranks second nationally in fourth down defense. ... Gordon ranks third nationally in all-purpose yards. ... Oklahoma State LB Nickolas Martin leads all Big 12 players and ranks 13th in the FBS with 10.2 tackles per game. ... Oklahoma State K Alex Hale leads the nation with 24 made field goals. ... Retzlaff passed for 173 yards and rushed for 29 in last week's 31-24 loss to Oklahoma.

___

