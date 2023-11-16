Kentucky, South Carolina looking for strong finish in year's final SEC game

Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) at South Carolina (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Line: Kentucky by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: South Carolina leads 19-14-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kentucky is hoping to avoid its fourth losing SEC season in the past five years when it faces South Carolina. It's the final league game for both teams in an unexpectedly down season for each program. The Wildcats started 5-0 and were ranked as high as No. 20. They've lost four of their past five including a 49-21 blowout to No. 8 Alabama a week ago. The Gamecocks had high hopes for this season that fell apart during a four-game SEC losing streak. South Carolina must win out to reach six wins and secure a third straight bowl appearance in Shane Beamer's three years as coach.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky RB Ray Davis vs. South Carolina's run defense, which has been up-and-down much of the season. Davis is second in the SEC in rushing and 71 yards away from 1,000 this season. He would be the 11th Wildcat player with that many in a season and could surpass 1,000 yards career rushing at three different schools. The Gamecocks are giving up 145.2 yards on the ground this season.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is all smiles after taking a 13-0 lead during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kentucky: QB Devin Leary, the North Carolina State transfer, is second in the SEC and 29th in the country with 19 passing touchdowns. He's thrown for 2,063 yards with eight interceptions.

South Carolina: WR Xavier Legette continues his stellar season. He had his fifth game this season with 100 or more receiving yards and his second straight in a 47-6 Gamecocks victory over Vanderbilt last week. Legette has 1,093 receiving yards this fall, the fifth South Carolina player to accomplish that in a single season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sacks Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Michelle Haas Hutchins

South Carolina is halfway through a four-game run at home to close the season. The regular season concludes next week vs. in-state rival Clemson. ... Kentucky ends its regular season on the road, following this game with a trip to its state rival Louisville. ... The Gamecocks are seeking consecutive wins over Kentucky for the first time since winning three in a row in the series from 2011-13. ... Kentucky has held seven of its last 11 opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. South Carolina broke a three-game streak of rushing under 100 yards when it ran for 136 yards in beating Vanderbilt. ... South Carolina has used defensive tackles on offense to score touchdowns the past two games. Tonka Hemingway ran for a score against Jacksonville State while Alex Huntley caught a TD pass from Spencer Rattler against Vanderbilt.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here