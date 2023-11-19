SportsCollegeCollege Football

George Holani runs for 178 yards, 2 TDs in leading Boise State over Utah State 45-10

By The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah — George Holani ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns as Boise State cruised to a 45-10 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

Holani broke loose on a career-long 75-yard touchdown run and added a 26-yarder, each in the second quarter, as the Broncos built a 31-10 halftime lead. Holani carried 10 times and had 158 yards rushing in the half.

Taylen Green threw two touchdown passes for Boise State (6-5, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Ashton Jeanty and Jambres Dubar combined for 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Broncos.

Cooper Legas completed 8 of 12 passes and threw a touchdown pass for Utah State (5-6, 3-4). Davon Booth ran 12 times for 125 yards.

Each team plays Friday in regular-season finales. Boise State hosts Air Force and Utah State plays on the road against New Mexico.

