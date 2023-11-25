SportsCollegeCollege Football

Crile's FG lifts Chattanooga over Austin Peay 24-21 in 1st round of FCS playoffs

By The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Clayton Crile kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game to rally Chattanooga to a 24-21 victory over Austin Peay in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Crile had a 44-yard field goal blocked late in the third quarter and he missed a 38-yarder 14 seconds into the fourth quarter. But he delivered when it mattered most to send Chattanooga (8-4) to a second-round matchup with seventh-seeded Furman.

Luke Schomburg connected with Javin Whatley for a 29-yard touchdown with 2:17 left in the first quarter to give the Mocs the lead. Jevon Jackson answered three plays later with a 57-yard touchdown run for Austin Peay (9-3) to even the score.

Chattanooga took a 21-7 lead into halftime after Gino Appleberry scored on a 1-yard run midway through the period, and Schomburg hit Jamoi Mayes for a 16-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left.

Austin Peay rallied to even it after three quarters on Jackson's 1-yard touchdown run and Mike DiLiello's 27-yard scoring strike to Tre Shackelford with 1:27 left in the period.

Schomburg, who completed 21 of 36 passes for 259 yards with one interception, kept the game-winning drive alive with a 25-yard pass to Sam Phillips on third-and-4. Jackson totaled 184 yards on 23 carries. Reggie Davis finished with 97 yards on 17 carries. Whatley caught five passes for 97 yards.

DiLiello totaled 107 yards on 12-of-22 passing for the Governors. Jackson carried 23 times for 184 yards.

___

