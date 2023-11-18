Army beats Coastal Carolina 28-21 behind rushing touchdowns from Riley, Daily and Marshall

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tyson Riley, Bryson Daily and Ay’Jaun Marshall each had a rushing touchdown and Army beat Coastal Carolina 28-21 on Saturday.

Army (5-6) plays Navy on Dec. 9 with an opportunity to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy outright as the Midshipmen already fell to Air Force 17-6 on Oct. 21.

Coastal Carolina (7-4) plays first-place James Madison next Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Riley and Daily each had a short touchdown run in the first half and Jabril Williams returned a blocked punt for a 37-yard touchdown to give Army a 21-7 lead with 1:48 left before halftime. It was Army's second straight week with a blocked punt — and its 11th in the last four seasons.

Coastal Carolia got within a score following a 50-second drive just before halftime. But Army scored on its first possession of the second half on an 18-yard run by Marshall. The Chanticleers capped the scoring with 51 seconds left in the fourth and Army ran out the clock.

Riley had a team-high 112 yards on 12 runs and Daily had a team-high 22 carries for 94 yards. Marshall added 64 yards. Daily and Champ Harris each threw one pass for Army. Keonte Lusk returned Harris' interception 18 yards.

Jarrett Guest threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns — of 59, 31 and 31 yards — for Coastal Carolina (7-4). Jared Brown, Sam Pinckney and Jameson Tucker each had a touchdown grab.

Pinckney set an NCAA record last week after recording a reception in his 55th consecutive game. Pinckney broke the record set by Central Michigan’s Bryan Anderson from 2006-09.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here