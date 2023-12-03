MAC champions Miami (Ohio) will face Sun Belt runner up Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl

Appalachian State (8-5, Sun Belt) vs. Miami, Ohio (11-2, Mid-American), Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: QB Joey Aguilar, 3,546 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Miami: LB Matt Salopek, was MAC defensive player of the year with 134 tackles, 8.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: The Sun Belt East Division winners had their five-game win streak stopped in the league title game, 49-23, at Troy,

Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) fires a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Daniel Lin

Miami: The Redhawks defeated then-No. 23 Toledo, 23-14, to win the Mid-American Conference championship,

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin runs onto the field after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

Appalachian State: First appearance in the Cure Bowl, eight bowl game in program history.

Miami: First time in the Cure Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in team history.