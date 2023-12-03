SportsCollegeCollege Football

MAC champions Miami (Ohio) will face Sun Belt runner up Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl

Miami (Ohio) defensive linemen Nasir Washington (52) and Jacob Snell (49) celebrate the team's 23-14 win over Toledo in a Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

Appalachian State (8-5, Sun Belt) vs. Miami, Ohio (11-2, Mid-American), Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: QB Joey Aguilar, 3,546 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Miami: LB Matt Salopek, was MAC defensive player of the year with 134 tackles, 8.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: The Sun Belt East Division winners had their five-game win streak stopped in the league title game, 49-23, at Troy,

Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) fires a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Daniel Lin

Miami: The Redhawks defeated then-No. 23 Toledo, 23-14, to win the Mid-American Conference championship,

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin runs onto the field after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

Appalachian State: First appearance in the Cure Bowl, eight bowl game in program history.

Miami: First time in the Cure Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in team history.

