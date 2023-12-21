College Football National Signings
Illinois
Easton Baker, lb, 6-1, 212, Stansbury, Tooele, Utah
Joe Barna, dl, 6-4, 240, Wheaton North, Wheaton, Ill.
Daniel Brown, lb, 6-0, 230, Hutchinson Community College
Chase Canada, cb, 6-0, 190, Trinity Valley Community College
Andrew Dennis, ol, 6-5, 275, Mt. Pleasant, Mount Pleasant, Mich.
Tysean Griffin, ath, 5-11, 165, Morgan Park, Chicago, Ill.
Brandon Hansen, ol, 6-6, 290, Mundelein, Mundelein, Ill.
Tanner Hollinger, te, 6-5, 235, Cross County, Stromsburg, Neb.
Demetrius John, dl, 6-4, 250, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
Josaiah Knight, edge, 6-3.5, 230, Gadsden County, Tallahassee, Fla.
Angelo McCullom, dl, 6-2, 285, Pickerington North, Lewis Center, Ohio
Carlos Orr, wr, 6-4, 180, Gatlinburg Pittman, Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Trey Petty, qb, 6-0, 200, Starkville, Starkville, Miss.
Amar Reynolds, cb, 6-1, 175, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.
Mario Sanders, wr, 5-10, 185, Iowa Central Community College
Zafir Stewart, ol, 6-4, 320, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Eddie Tuerk, de, 6-4, 260, Lyons Township High School
Ca'Lil Valentine, rb, 6-0, 180, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
Vernon Woodward, cb, 6-2, 180, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.
Indiana
Adedamola Ajani, ol, 6-4, 270, Speedway, Indianapolis, Ind.
Charlie Becker, wr, 6-3, 185, Father Ryan, Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler Cherry, qb, 6-4, 205, Center Grove High School
Quentin Clark, lb, 6-1, 205, West Laurens, Dublin, Ga.
William Depaepe, edge, 6-6, 225, Moline, Moline, Ill.
Dontrae Henderson, s, 6-1, 170, Julius L. Chambers, Charlotte, N.C.
Jah Jah Boyd, s, 5-10, 170, Roman Catholic, Philadelphia, Pa.
Brody Kosin, te, 6-6, 225, Clarkston, Clarkston, Mich.
Mario Landino, dl, 6-4, 255, Emmaus, Emmaus, Pa.
Evan Lawrence, ol, 6-7, 250, Danville Community, Danville, Ind.
Austin Leibfried, ol, 6-6, 265, Mount Horeb, Mount Horeb, Wis.
Khobie Martin, rb, 6-0, 200, Fishers, Fishers, Ind.
Alberto Mendoza, qb, 6-2, 185, Columbus, Miami, Fla.
Daniel Ndukwe, edge, 6-3, 225, Arabia Mountain, Lithonia, Ga.
Christian Peterson, cb, 6-0, 180, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.
Josh Philostin, cb, 5-11, 175, Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Mitch Verstegen, ol, 6-4, 300, Kaukauna, Kaukauna, Wis.
Iowa
Joseph Anderson, edge, 6-5, 210, Westminster Christian Academy, Saint Louis, Mo.
Cam Buffington, lb, 6-3, 200, Winfield-Mt. Union, Winfield, Iowa
Michael Burt, te, 6-6, 230, Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha, Neb.
Drew Campbell, edge, 6-4, 225, Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Chima Chineke, dl, 6-4.5, 240, Plano East, Plano, Texas
Rhys Dakin, K, 6-2, 180, ProKick Australia
Brevin Doll, rb, 6-1, 190, A-d-m Senior, Adel, Iowa
Cody Fox, ol, 6-4, 275, East Buchanan, Winthrop, Iowa
Rashad Godfrey, cb, 6-2, 185, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.
Gavin Hoffman, te, 6-5, 220, Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan.
Josh Janowski, ol, 6-2, 270, Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill.
Devan Kennedy, edge, 6-3.5, 240, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.
Bodey McCaslin, ol, 6-5, 270, St Charles East, Saint Charles, Ill.
Will Nolan, ol, 6-6, 275, John Hersey, Arlington Heights, Ill.
KJ Parker, ath, 5-11, 165, Immaculate Conception, Elmhurst, Ill.
James Resar, ath, 6-4, 199, Bishop Kenny, Jacksonville, Fla.
Preston Ries, ath, 6-2, 205, Monticello, Monticello, Iowa
Reece Vander Zee, wr, 6-5, 190, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa
Jaylen Watson, ath, 5-11, 175, Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio
Derek Weisskopf, lb, 6-3, 200, Williamsburg, Williamsburg, Iowa
Xavier Williams, rb, 6-0, 220, Lake Central, Saint John, Ind.
Iowa St.
Cooper Alexander, te, 6-4, 220, Washington, Washington, Okla.
Cael Brezina, lb, 6-3, 200, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove, Ill.
AJ Burton, ol, 6-5, 275, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Alijah Carnell, dl, 6-5, 290, Bishop German, Henderson, Nev.
David Coffey, cb, 6-2, 190, De La Salle Institute, Chicago, Ill.
Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, ath, 5-11, 180, Coon Rapids, Minneapolis, Minn.
Brett Eskildsen, wr, 6-2, 185, Centennial, Frisco, Texas
Jace Gilbert, dl, 6-5, 255, Arrowhead, Hartland, Wis.
Beau Goodwin, lb, 6-4, 200, Kingsley-Pierson, Kingsley, Iowa
Brent Helton, ol, 6-5, 300, Centennial, Corona, Calif.
Wade Helton, ol, 6-5, 280, Centennial, Corona, Calif.
Dontrell Holt, ol, 6-4.5, 295, Joplin, Joplin, Mo.
Danny Inglis, ath, 6-1, 195, Canfield, Canfield, Ohio
Dylan Lee, rb, 6-1, 200, Williams Field, Gilbert, Ariz.
Mason Miller, lb, 6-2, 225, Pine Creek, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Connor Moberly, qb, 6-4, 195, Southeast Polk, Des Moines, Iowa
Marcus Neal, s, 6-1, 188, Raytown South, Kansas City, Mo.
Dominic Overby, wr, 6-4, 180, West Jordan, West Jordan, Utah.
Keaton Roskop, te, 6-3, 215, Linn-Mar, Marion, Iowa
Garret Rutledge, ol, 6-6, 295, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Quentin Taylor, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Minneola, Lake Minneola, Fla.
Carson Van Dinter, s, 6-3, 195, Kaukauna, Kaukauna, Wis.
Kansas
David Abajian, ol, 6-5, 285, Chaminade, West Hills, Calif.
Austin Alexander, cb, 6-1, 165, Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill.
Kene Anene, ol, 6-5, 265, East Ridge, Saint Paul, Minn.
Dakyus Brinkley, edge, 6-3, 220, Katy, Katy, Texas
Carson Bruhn, te, 6-6, 230, Sioux Center, Sioux Center, Iowa
Aundre Gibson, cb, 5-11, 175, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.
Greydon Grimes, dl, 6-5, 235, China Spring, China Spring, Texas
Jonathan Kamara, lb, 6-4, 210, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.
Carter Lavrusky, ol, 6-6, 275, Horizon, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Isaiah Marshall, qb, 6-0, 204, Southfield, Southfield, Mich.
Red Martel, rb, 5-10, 200, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.
Damani Maxson, s, 6-0, 180, Clear Lake, Houston, Texas
Harry Stewart, rb, 5-10, 205, Centennial, Frisco, Texas
Jacorey Stewart, lb, 6-0, 210, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jalen Todd, cb, 6-0, 165, Southfield, Southfield, Mich.
Harrison Utley, ol, 6-3, 280, Norman North, Norman, Okla.
Deshawn Warner, edge, 6-4, 225, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.
Kansas St.
Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, dt, 6-6, 295, Butler (Kan.) CC, Whitmas, Mass.
Blake Barnett, qb, 6-2, 205, Erie, Erie, Colo.
Callen Barta, s, 6-2, 180, Seaman, Topeka, Kan.
Trae Davis, ath, 6-0, 170, Troup, Troup, Texas
Gus Hawkins, ol, 6-6, 280, Mill Valley, Shawnee, Kan.
Ryan Howard, ol, 6-7, 305, Downingtown West, Downingtown, Pa.
Kaedin Massey, ol, 6-8, 280, Lyndon, Lyndon, Kan.
Boone Morris, lb, 6-2, 220, Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon, Texas
John Price, rb, 5-11, 190, Blue Valley, Stilwell, Kan.
Kyle Rakers, ol, 6-4, 281, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa
Zashon Rich, cb, 6-2, 180, North Senior, Minneapolis, Minn.
Jacques Spradley-Demps, wr, 6-1, 195, Weiss, Pflugerville, Texas
Jake Stonebraker, ath, 6-1, 200, Douglas County, Castle Rock, Colo.
Dante Thomas, s, 6-1, 195, Southwest Mississipp CC, Hammond, La.
De Von Rice, ath, 5-9, 180, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Kentucky
Cutter Boley, qb, 6-5, 203, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington, Ky.
Cam Dooley, db, 6-2, 191, Valley HS, Valley, Ala.
Hardley Gilmore IV, wr, 6-1, 165, Pahokee, Pahokee, Fla.
Hayes Johnson, ol, 6-5, 295, Taylor County, Campbellsville, Ky.
Jacob Kauwe, K, 6-1, 203, Billings West, Billings, Mont.
Jiquavious Marshall, ath, 6-3.5, 185, Westside, Macon, Ga.
Tovani Mizell, rb, 6-0, 210, Western, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Marc Nave Jr., ol, 6-5, 320, Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio
Terhyon Nichols, cb, 6-0, 180, Withrow, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jason Patterson, rb, 5-11, 200, Sneads, Sneads, Fla.
Caleb Redd, edge, 6-4, 215, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Brian Robinson, edge, 6-5, 255, Westerville North, Westerville, Ohio
Willie Rodriguez, te, 6-4, 240, Covington Catholic, Alexandria, Ky.
Quaysheed Scott, s, 5-11, 185, Marion, Marion, S.C.
Aba Selm, ol, 6-4, 293, Simon Kenton, Independence, Ky.
Antwan Smith, lb, 6-3, 188, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Devin Smith, lb, 6-1, 220, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ga.
Jacob Smith, edge, 6-4.5, 230, Corbin, Corbin, Ky.
Jerod Smith III, dl, 6-3, 265, Corbin, Corbin, Ky.
Steven Soles Jr., edge, 6-1.5, 213, Powell, Powell, Tenn.
David Washington Jr., wr, 6-0, 185, St. Joseph's Prep School, Philadelphia, Pa.
Louisville
Deuce Adams, qb, 6-1, 170, Vandegrift, Austin, Texas
Shaun Boykins Jr., wr, 6-1, 190, North Hardin, Radcliff, Ky.
Trent Carter, lb, 6-2, 216, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Maurice Davis, edge, 6-3, 210, Dougherty, Albany, Ga.
Jathan Hatch, s, 6-2, 190, Biggersville, Corinth, Miss.
Fred Johnson, ol, 6-5, 287, Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio
Ransom McDermott, ol, 6-7, 300, Noblesville, Noblesville, Ind.
Dylan Mesman, te, 6-5, 230, Saline, Saline, Mich.
Rae'mon Mosby, cb, 6-0, 175, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Xavier Porter, dl, 6-2, 265, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.
Joseph Stone, wr, 5-11, 180, Langston Hughes, Fairburn, Ga.
Duke Watson, rb, 6-0, 180, Mary Persons, Forsyth, Ga.
Jimmy Williams, ol, 6-4, 290, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
