USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Jan. 9, 2024.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 end of season poll with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped out: No. 20 Liberty (13-1); No. 22 Oregon State (8-5); No. 24 Tulane (11-3); No. 25 James Madison (11-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty (13-1) 98; Oregon State (8-5) 90; Tulane (11-3) 34; James Madison (11-2) 24; Memphis (10-3) 23; Troy (11-3) 17; North Carolina (8-5) 17; Southern California (8-5) 9; Air Force (9-4) 7; UTSA (9-4) 5; Boise State (8-6) 3; Fresno State (9-4) 3; Northwestern (8-5) 3; Duke (8-5) 1; UNLV (9-5) 1; Wyoming (9-4) 1.