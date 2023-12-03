Late-season surges bring California, Texas Tech to 2nd-ever meeting, this time in Independence Bowl

California (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) vs. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Shreveport, La.

TOP PLAYERS

Cal: RB Jaydn Ott, Pac-12-best 1,260 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns.

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks, fourth nationally with 1,443 rushing yards, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Cal: The Bears lost four straight to ranked teams, then won their final three games to get bowl eligible.

Texas Tech defenders Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, right, and lBen Roberts, center, tackle Texas running back Savion Red during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Michael Thomas

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders won their first three November games to achieve bowl eligibility before losing 57-7 to College Football Playoff-bound Texas.

LAST TIME

Texas Tech defeated Cal 45-31 in the 2004 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

BOWL HISTORY

California running back Jaydn Ott (1) rushes up the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Stephen Lam

Cal: First appearance in the Independence Bowl, 25th bowl overall.

Texas Tech: Third Independence bowl and 41st bowl appearance overall.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here