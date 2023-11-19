SportsCollegeCollege Football

Watson throws 2 of his 3 TD passes in 4th to help Troy beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24

By The Associated Press

TROY, Ala. — Gunnar Watson threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Troy beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24 on Saturday.

Watson's 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Lewis gave Troy a 24-17 lead with 13:24 remaining. Chandler Fields tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Terrance Carter for Louisiana-Lafayette that tied it 24-all with 7:19 to play. Watson capped the scoring with an 8-yard scoring throw to Jabre Barber with 3:46 left.

The Ragin' Cajuns punted after three plays on their final possession, and then were penalized for offsides on a third-and-5 that allowed Troy to run out the clock.

Watson completed 17 of 31 passes for 199 yards for Troy (9-2, 6-1).

Fields was 29-of-39 passing for 282 yards and threw three touchdowns and an interception for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6, 2-5).

