SportsCollegeCollege Football

Coleman throws 3 TD passes; Griffin, Harris combine for 204 yards and Lamar beats McNeese 52-27

By The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas — Robert Coleman threw three touchdown passes, Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined for 204 yards rushing as Lamar beat McNeese 52-27 on Saturday.

Coleman was 12-of-17 passing for 132 yards and hit three receivers for scores. Griffin led the ground game with 123 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown and Harris ran 16 times for 81 yards and two scores.

Kamden Sixkiller threw a 30-yard touchdown pass Tyronne Hayes for McNeese that opened the scoring. Lamar (6-5, 5-2 Southland Conference) scored on Griffin's 32 yard touchdown run and Harris' 2-yarder, bookended between a pair of Coleman touchdown passes, put the Cardinals up 28-7 at the break.

Sixkiller threw two TD passes to Jihad Marks in the third quarter, yet the Cowboys still trailed 42-21 heading into the fourth. Sixkiller was 16-of-29 passing for 206 yards and finished with three touchdown passes and two interceptions for McNeese (0-10, 1-6).

__

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME