North Dakota State rolls into FCS semifinals with 45-17 win over South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — Cam Miller had a touchdown by pass and run, Cole Payton rushed for two scores and North Dakota State rolled over South Dakota 45-17 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Bison (11-3), who have won nine of the past 11 FCS championships, will travel to second-seeded Montana for a semifinal matchup.

The third-seeded Coyotes (10-3) won 24-19 at NDSU in September to snap a six-game losing streak to the Bison but were down 21-0 after the first quarter Saturday following an 82-yard punt return by Jayden Price. Miller ran 9 yards to cap NDSU's opening 75-yard drive and running quarterback Payton rushed for a 43-yard score.

Miller added a 4-yard TD pass to finish an 81-yard drive and Payton ran 17 yards for a 35-3 halftime lead.

Miller was 13-of-15 passing for 210 yards, Payton had 65 yards on six carries and TaMerik Williams added 58 yards rushing and another TD.

Aidan Bouman was 13-of-22 passing for 199 yards and a TD to Javion Phelps before Bouman was knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter. Bouman was intercepted twice by Cole Wisniewski and Sam Jung added another pick off backup Jarrett Synek.

NDSU outgained South Dakota 416-298 and held the Coyotes to 52 yards rushing.