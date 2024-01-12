Casey Thompson, former Texas, Nebraska and FAU QB, says he'll transfer to Oklahoma

Casey Thompson, who has played quarterback at Texas, Nebraska and Florida Atlantic, has announced he will transfer to Oklahoma for the seventh season of an injury-riddled career.

Thompson, 25, made the announcement on social media on Thursday night.

Thompson’s father is former Oklahoma wishbone Sooners quarterback Charles Thompson. Oklahoma recruited Casey, who played high school football at Southmoore and Newcastle high schools in Oklahoma, before he chose Texas. And when Casey was in the transfer portal after leaving Texas, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables tried to lure him before he chose Nebraska.

Thompson had some success at Texas. He came off the bench and passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns to help the Longhorns beat Colorado 55-23 in the 2020 Alamo Bowl. The next season, he passed for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns for Texas. His six touchdowns passes in an overtime loss to Kansas tied a Texas school record. He passed for 388 yards and five scores against Oklahoma that season, but the Sooners won 55-48. He left Texas after Quinn Ewers transferred in from Ohio State.

In 2022 at Nebraska, Casey earned the starter’s job and completed 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards. He threw 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions and ran for five scores. The Huskers lost at home to the Sooners that season, and Thompson was 14 of 20 for 129 yards and a touchdown and got sacked four times that day.

After that, he transferred to FAU and threw five touchdown passes in his debut, a win over Monmouth. But he tore his ACL in the third game of the season against Clemson. He was granted a medical hardship that gave him one final year. He likely will back up Jackson Arnold as the Sooners join the Southeastern Conference next season.