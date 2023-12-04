Boston College to face No. 17 SMU in Fenway Bowl; preview of future ACC matchup

Boston College (6-6, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. No. 17 SMU (11-2, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET.

LOCATION: Boston.

TOP PLAYERS

Boston College: QB Thomas Castellanos, 2,146 yards passing, 15 touchdowns; 957 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

SMU: RB Jaylan Knighton, 734 yards, 7 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Boston College: The Eagles have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs the ball ahead of the Miami defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Mark Stockwell

SMU: The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference championship to claim their first league title since topping the Southwest Conference in 1984.

LAST TIME

SMU 31, Boston College 29 (Oct. 4, 1986).

BOWL HISTORY

SMU running back Jaylan Knighton (4) carries against Tulane linebacker Tyler Grubbs (13) for a touchdown during the first half of the American Athletic Conference Championship NCAA college football game , Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Boston College: First appearance in Fenway Bowl, 28th bowl appearance overall.

SMU: First appearance in Fenway Bowl, 20th bowl appearance overall.