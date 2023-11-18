SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jellison, Mitchell connect for two TDs and San Diego ends season with 47-20 win over Stetson

By The Associated Press

DELAND, Fla. — Tanner Jellison and Re-al Mitchell connected for two touchdowns and San Diego ended its season with a 47-20 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Jellison was 21-of-27 passing for 219 yards. Jellison caught 12 passes for 90 yards and rushed for another. Isaiah Williams rushed for 145 yards on 25 carries and a score.

Zamir Wallace, who had two picks, returned an interception 30 yards for the game's first points and the Toreros (4-7, 4-4 Pioneer Football League) led thereafter, going up 17-7 at halftime. They blew the game open with 21 fourth-quarter points, including Mitchell's 6-yard TD run and Jellison's 12-yard pass to Mitchell.

Brady Meitz was 21-of-24 passing for 274 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Hatters 3-8, 1-7), who ended the season with five straight losses.. Ronnel Johnson had 155 yards receiving and two scores. Gabe Atkin had 101 yards receiving.

San Diego is 10-0 versus Stetson.

