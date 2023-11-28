San Diego State is hiring ex-Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis as head coach, AP source says

SAN DIEGO — Sean Lewis, who was stripped of his play-calling duties as Colorado's offensive coordinator late in the season, is being hired as head coach at San Diego State, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hasn't been made official. Lewis, who was head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022, is expected to be introduced at a news conference Wednesday, the person said.

Lewis replaces Brady Hoke, who was allowed to finish the season after the school announced his retirement with two games to go. The Aztecs (4-8) finished tied for last in the Mountain West and played in front of thousands of empty seats in their new 35,000-seat stadium. Hoke had three seasons left on his contract when the school announced his retirement.

The defensive-minded Hoke failed to develop potent offenses, even when the Aztecs won a school-record 12 games in 2021.

Lewis was demoted into a co-offensive coordinator role when first-year coach Deion Sanders promoted former NFL coach Pat Shurmur in early November. The switch came after a loss at UCLA in which Sanders' quarterback son was under constant pressure. Shurmur called plays from the booth down to the field, where Lewis relayed them.

After a promising 3-0 start, Colorado finished 4-8 overall and last in the Pac-12 at 1-8.

Lewis went 24-31 at Kent State and led the Golden Flashes to two bowl games. Prior to that job, he was co-offensive coordinator at Syracuse and Bowling Green.

