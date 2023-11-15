Stuart's 59-yard TD reception in final minutes lifts Toledo to 32-31 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. — Jacquez Stuart took a short pass from Dequan Finn and turned it into a 59-yard score with 1:45 remaining to lift Toledo to its 10th straight victory, 32-31 over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Trailing 28-10 at the half, the Rockets (10-1, 7-0 Mid-American Conference) outscored Bowling Green 22-3 in the second half to beat its I-75 rival for the 12th time in the last 14 meetings.

Finn and Junior Vandeross III combined on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Toledo got within 28-25 early in the fourth after Peny Boone's 1-yard score followed by a two-point conversion pass.

Jordan Oladokun intercepted a Finn pass at the Toledo 39 and set up Alan Anaya for a 40-yard field goal with 7 1/2 minutes left. But the Rockets scored the game-winner when Finn tossed a pass on fourth-and 2 to Stuart in the flat and he raced down the right sideline with Luke Pawlak adding the extra point.

Finn was 20-of-30 passing for 279 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and also ran for a score. Boone rushed for 131 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Connor Bazelak was 23 of 35 for 286 yards passing and a touchdown. Camden Orth threw for a score and ran for another. Harold Fannin Jr. had both scoring receptions.

Toledo's 10-game win streak is its longest since 1971. The Rockets had already clinched its second straight MAC West Division title with one regular-season game at Central Michigan remaining on Nov. 24 before the conference championship at Detroit's Ford Field on Dec. 2.

The Falcons had a four-game win streak snapped and they were knocked out of the East Division race. They play at Western Michigan next Tuesday.

