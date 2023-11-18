SportsCollegeCollege Football

Vattiato's 3 TDs, 342 yards lead Middle Tennessee past UTEP, 34-30

By The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nicholas Vattiato threw three touchdown passes and accounted for 342 yards of Middle Tennessee's offense as the Blue Raiders held off UTEP, 34-30 in their home finale on Saturday.

The sophomore threw for 242 yards on 18-of-35 passing and added 100 yards on 14 carries.

Middle Tennessee (4-7, 3-4 Conference USA) built 10-point leads twice only to see the Miners rally to tie.

Vattiato hit Holden Willis with a 62-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but Torrance Burgess Jr. returned a punt 54 yards to pull UTEP even at 14-14 to start the second quarter. Vattiato and Willis combined on a 17-yard touchdown and Zeke Rankin kicked a 38-yard field goal for a 24-14 lead midway through the second quarter but Deion Hankins capped a nine-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard run in the final minute to get UTEP within three, 24-21 at intermission.

After the Miners tied the game with a 33-yard field goal by Buzz Flabiano to start the third quarter, Vattiato hit Zack Dobson from 56-yards out and Rankin connected on a 24-yard field goal and a 34-24 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Cade McConnell was 24 of 41 for 364 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for UTEP (3-8, 2-5).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME