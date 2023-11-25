Williams scores game-winner off broken play in 2OT; Utah State beats New Mexico to clinch bowl berth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Levi Williams scored on a 13-yard run off a broken play in double-overtime to end the game and send Utah State to a bowl game with its 44-41 victory over New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference regular-season finale on Friday night.

Williams dropped the long snap but then spun to his left and dashed toward the end zone, backing in while knocking two defenders across the goal line. Williams also ran for a 6-yard score in the first overtime.

Williams accounted for 351 yards of offense and five touchdowns as Utah State (6-6, 4-4) earns a bowl bid for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons after playing in just six bowl games in its first 119 years.

The Lobos scored 10 points in the final 3:24 of regulation. Devon Dampier scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and then Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 22-yard field goal with four seconds left to force overtime tied at 31.

Williams's 29-yard touchdown run gave the Aggies a 24-14 lead early in the third quarter. Jacory Croskey-Merritt broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run to pull the Lobos to 24-21 with 3:01 remaining in the third.

But Williams later led the Aggies 90 yards in 15 plays, capped by Rahsul Faison's 17-yard scoring run, with 5:30 left in the game.

Williams completed 16 of 27 passes for 198 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He added 153 yards on the ground and three scores. Faison finished with 106 yards rushing on 18 carries. Jalen Royals had seven receptions for 89 yards and a pair of touchdown catches.

Croskey-Merritt had 233 yards rushing on 31 carries for New Mexico (4-8, 2-6), which ends its season. Dampier threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more.

__

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here