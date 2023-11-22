Virginia Tech seeking bowl eligibility at Virginia, which has lost 17 of the last 18 meetings

Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Virginia (3-8, 2-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACCN)

Line: Virginia Tech by 3 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 60-38-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two second-year coaches meet for the first time in the state rivalry after last year's game was cancelled because of three fatal shootings at Virginia. The Hokies need a victory to qualify for a bowl game and have history on their side. They've won 17 of the last 18. The Cavaliers have split their last six games this season after an 0-5 start.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia freshman QB Anthony Colandrea against the Hokies' defense. Colandrea has displayed a fearlessness that sometimes yields benefits and sometimes shows his inexperience. The Hokies pass rush can be debilitating, but also exposed by a QB who escapes and finds ample running room and open receivers.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: RB Bhayshul Tuten. The Hokies' leading rusher had just two carries for minus-3 yards in a 35-28 loss to N.C. State and figures to get more this week.

Virginia: WR Malik Washington. He's already broken the Virginia records for yards receiving and receptions in a season and probably would have broken yards after the catch records if they existed. The Cavaliers put him in motion all the time to make him harder to keep track of, and the Hokies would be wise to shadow him.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs out of the pocket to avoid the Duke defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Caudill

Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines played at Virginia from 2003-06. In 42 career games, he had 68 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns. ... The Hokies are tied for 10th nationally with 32 sacks. ... Virginia has the fifth-best passing offense in the ACC at 251.5 yards per game. Virginia Tech has the top passing defense in the ACC and the seventh-best in FBS, allowing just 166.5 passing yards per game. ... Seven of the Cavaliers' 11 games this season have been decided by one score. Virginia is 2-5 in those games. ... Washington has nine games with at least 100 receiving yards, including the last six. He needs nine receptions to break the ACC's single-season receptions per game record.

___

