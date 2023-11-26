Andrew Peasley accounts for 4 TDs in Wyoming's 42-6 victory over Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Wyoming beat Nevada 42-6 on Saturday night.

Peasley's 43-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and his 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:56 remaining. Peasley also threw a TD pass to Will Pelissier and Ayir Asante.

Peasley completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and added 96 yards on the ground on nine carries. Harrison Waylee ran for 71 yards and a score for Wyoming (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which ended its regular season winning three of its last four games. Wyett Ekeler also had a pick-6 for the Cowboys.

Brandon Talton kicked field goals from 40 and 47 yards for Nevada (2-10, 2-6). Shane Illingworth had 175 yards passing and an interception.

