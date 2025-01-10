Penn State's Abdul Carter starts in Orange Bowl despite shoulder injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Penn State All-America defensive end Abdul Carter took the field as a starter for Thursday night's College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl, after days of speculation about whether he would be available.

Carter — the Big Ten defensive player of the year — was expected to be a game-time decision for the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions (13-2).

Carter left Penn State’s 31-14 win over third-seeded Boise State in last week’s Fiesta Bowl with an undisclosed injury. Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN earlier Thursday the issue is a “legitimate shoulder injury," and Carter warmed up with his left shoulder appearing to be heavily wrapped.

“He’s one of the toughest human beings that I’ve ever been affiliated with,” Rosenhaus said.

Carter leads Penn State with 11 sacks and is fourth among Nittany Lions players with 63 total tackles. Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday that he anticipated Carter to be available for the game.

“His approach has been awesome,” Franklin said. “He’s lived in the training room.”