ACC agrees to deal with Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK -- The Atlantic Coast Conference is staking a claim to New York City by adding the Pinstripe Bowl to its postseason lineup.

The conference and the Yankee Stadium bowl game have agreed to a six-year deal that starts in 2014. Commissioner John Swofford was in the Bronx on Tuesday for a news conference with Yankees officials.

Swofford says it's a partnership that "makes sense in every way."

The ACC is expanding north, adding Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Notre Dame this season. The Fighting Irish will remain a football independent, but will play five games per season against ACC teams. Louisville will join in 2014.

Swofford says New York is now "a very, very important part of our footprint."

The Pinstripe Bowl announced a deal with the Big Ten earlier this month.