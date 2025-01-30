ESPN exercises option extending media rights agreement with the ACC through 2035-36

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ESPN has exercised its option extending its media rights agreement with the Atlantic Coast Conference through the 2035-36 academic year.

The network and the ACC announced the extension Thursday. The deal continues a rights deal that has spanned 35 years and the launch of the ACC Network in August 2019 in a joint effort.

Commissioner Jim Phillips said this solidifies the ACC as a premier league showcasing a long-standing relationship with ESPN.

“The resolve from both parties to further enhance the partnership through innovation and creativity to continue to drive additional value remains our top priority,” Phillips said.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said they are thrilled to continue this partnership for the next decade.

“The ACC is a pillar of ESPN’s leading commitment to college sports and we are thrilled to continue the partnership over the next decade,” Pitaro said.