No. 15 Texas A&M looks to rebound from loss in non-conference game with New Mexico State

New Mexico State (2-7) at No. 15 Texas A&M (7-2, No. 15 CFP), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A&M by 39 1/2.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 1-0.

What’s at stake?

Texas A&M returns from an off week looking to get back on track after suffering its first SEC loss to unranked South Carolina two weeks ago. Despite the setback, Texas A&M is tied with Tennessee for the best record in Southeastern Conference play (5-1) and remains in contention for a spot in the league championship game and the expanded College Football Playoffs. New Mexico State will try and snap a two-game skid.

Key matchup

New Mexico State’s run defense against Texas A&M’s rushing attack. New Mexico State ranks 122nd in the nation by allowing 204.8 yards rushing a game. Texas A&M is 14th in the country by averaging 212.9 yards rushing a game and the team’s 22 rushing touchdowns rank 22nd. Texas A&M lost top running back Le’Veon Moss to a season-ending injury in the South Carolina game but should lean on Amari Daniels to keep the running game going. Daniels has 466 yards rushing with six TDs this season.

Players to watch

New Mexico State: RB Seth McGowan. The junior is in his first season at the school after spending time in junior college after being dismissed from Oklahoma after an arrest in 2021. He leads the team with 636 yards rushing and has three touchdowns and has added 136 yards receiving with another score.

Texas A&M: QB Marcel Reed. He looks to get back on track after he had an interception and lost a fumble in the 44-20 loss to South Carolina. Reed took over for Conner Weigman in the third quarter against LSU and led Texas A&M to the win before getting the start against South Carolina. The dual-threat QB has thrown for 861 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 334 yards and five scores this season.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Randy J. Williams

Facts & figures

LB Tyler Martinez leads New Mexico State with 69 tackles. … S Josiah Cox has two interceptions this season. … RB Mike Washington is second on the team with 536 yards rushing and he leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. … Texas A&M has held its opponents to 100 yards rushing or less in five of the last six games. … The team ranks second in the nation with a 97.1 conversion rate in the red zone. … LB Taurean York leads Texas A&M with 54 tackles. … DE Nic Scourton ranks 10th in the nation with 12 ½ tackles for loss and his five sacks rank 11th in the SEC.