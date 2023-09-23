Aidan Sayin throws for 3 TDs as Penn beats Bucknell for 9th straight time

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Aidan Sayin threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns and Pennsylvania beat Bucknell 37-21 on Saturday for its ninth straight victory in the series.

Jared Richardson was Sayin's favorite target, finishing with 12 catches for 139 yards and two scores. Alex Haight added six grabs for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Penn led 10-0 at halftime after holding Bucknell to just one first down and 13 total yards. Richardson's second touchdown grab of the third quarter, from 40-yards out, made it 30-7 with 1:12 left. Jonathan Mulatu's 1-yard touchdown run gave Penn a 37-14 lead with 2:57 left in the fourth.

Mulatu had 11 carries for 64 yards for Penn (2-0). Richardson has touchdowns in back-to-back games.

The Quakers finished with 515 yards of offense compared to 238 for the Bison.

Ralph Rucker threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns for Bucknell (1-2). Eric Weatherly had six catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.