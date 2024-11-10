Eaglin runs for 145 yards and 5 TDs as Alabama A&M beats UAPB 52-24

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Donovan Eaglin ran for 145 yards and five touchdowns Saturday and Alabama A&M finished with 346 yards rushing as the Bulldogs beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-24.

After UAPB failed to convert a fourth-and-2 near midfield, Eaglin's first touchdown run, from 17-yards out, gave Alabama A&M (4-5, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good early in the second quarter.

Eaglin added TD runs of 18 and 2 yards in the second quarter and ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the third to make it 49-17.

BJ Curry scored on a 14-yard run in the first quarter for UAPB (3-7, 2-4). Tavon Hardwick returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in the second and Mekhi Hagens threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JaVonnie Gibson to cap the scoring in the closing seconds.

Curry finished with 59 yards rushing on 10 carries and Gibson had 86 yards receiving on six receptions.

