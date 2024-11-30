Daniel Richardson leads Florida A&M to 28-20 victory over Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Daniel Richardson threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Florida A&M to a 28-20 victory over Alabama A&M on Friday to close out the regular season.

Florida A&M (7-5, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had a 7-0 lead two plays into the game. Goldie Lawrence ran 35 yards on first down and Thad Franklin Jr. scampered the final 25 after a personal-foul penalty on Alabama A&M (6-6, 4-4).

The Bulldogs pulled within four on Victor Barbosa's short field goal, but Richardson answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Koby Gross at the end of an 11-play drive for a 14-3 advantage after one quarter.

Barbosa added another field goal early in the second quarter, but Cornelius Brown IV threw interceptions on Alabama A&M's next two possessions. The Rattlers turned the second one into a 20-yard touchdown run by Levontai Summersett for a 21-6 lead. Brown bounced back with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Eaglin to get the Bulldogs within 21-13 at the half.

Florida A&M took a two-score lead with 5:50 left in the third quarter on Richardson's 19-yard scoring toss to Quan Lee.

Xavier Lankford threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Barry White just 56 seconds into the fourth quarter to get the Bulldogs within eight, but they would get no closer.

Richardson completed 19 of 26 passes for 193 yards for the Rattlers.

Brown finished with 206 yards on 18-for-36 passing for the Bulldogs.