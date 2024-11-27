Alabama A&M football player dies month after suffering head injury in game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama A&M football player who suffered a head injury during a game in October has died.

The university announced that linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. passed away on Tuesday evening, a month after he was injured in the game against Alabama State on Oct. 26.

The redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, joined Alabama A&M's team over the summer after starting his college career at Grambling State.

“Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett Jr.,” Alabama A&M athletic director Dr. Paul A. Bryant said in a statement on Wednesday. “Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

“While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.”

Burnett played in seven games and made five tackles, including three against Austin Peay.