Well-rested No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU square off, trying to maintain SEC and playoff hopes

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 11 Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC, No. 11 CFP ) at No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1, No. 15 CFP), 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers each return from byes looking to avoid a third loss that will likely eliminate them from conference contention and the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

Despite two losses, Alabama stands 11th in the initial CFP rankings announced Tuesday night. LSU is half a game ahead in the SEC but four spots lower. In either case, there's no wiggle room for another defeat.

The Tide rolls in trying to build from a 34-0 home shutout of then-No. 21 Missouri, its best game after five shaky weeks. Besides outgaining the Tigers 458-239, Alabama intercepted three passes and turned two into touchdowns.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe passed for 215 yards and totaled 265 with a touchdown rushing. He averages 242.1 yards passing per game with 13 TDs and six interceptions.

LSU aims to regroup from a 38-23 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M — tied for first with No. 2 Georgia at 5-1 and seeded fifth in the CFP bracket — that ended a six-game winning streak. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 405 yards with two scores and rushed for another, but he also tossed three interceptions. Nussmeier remains the SEC's No. 2 passer at 328.4 yards per game with 20 TDs and nine interceptions.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Alabama leads the series 56-27-5, including last year's 42-28 victory keyed by Milroe's 374 yards on offense and four TDs sushing. The Tide is a 3-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

The undercard

No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 5-1, No. 2 CFP) at No. 16 Mississippi (7-2, 3-2, No. 16 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Georgia aims to stay in the SEC title picture and maintain its status that could earn a first-round playoff bye. A loss all but knocks the Rebels out of both.

Mississippi boasts the SEC's top-ranked offense (555.4 yards, 42.1 points per game) and the second best in FBS. The matchup features two of the league's best quarterbacks in the Rebels' Jaxson Dart and Georgia's Carson Beck.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

The host Rebels have won three of four and are coming off a 63-31 shellacking of Arkansas in which they broke 13 school records. Dart's 515 yards passing and 562 total yards were two of them, the latter of which broke Archie Manning's old mark.

The visiting Bulldogs have won four in a row since losing at Alabama and are tied atop the SEC with Texas A&M, a surge that has included a wire-to-wire victory at top-ranked Texas. Georgia beat rival Florida 34-20 last week in Jacksonville, behind 309 yards and two TDs by Beck.

Georgia is making its first trip to Oxford since 2016 and has won 12 of 13 meetings against the Rebels. They lead the series 33-13-1, 10-6 on the road. The 'Dawgs are favored by 2 1/2 points, according to BetMGM.

Impact player

Dart piled up a bunch of milestones against the Razorbacks. His six TDs passing tied a school mark and made him the only SEC signal caller with that many scores and 500 yards in a league game. Dart became the Rebels' winningest QB at 25-9 and broke Bo Wallace's career mark for total offense. He has 10,805 yards and needs 36 to crack the SEC all-time top 10.

Inside the numbers

Mississippi receiver Jordan Watkins broke program records with 254 yards and five scores against Arkansas He joins DeVonta Smith as the only SEC receivers with those numbers in league play. ... Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson rushed for 141 yards and two scores against Kentucky and holds the single-season school record with 19. Gene McEver set the old mark of 18 in 1929. ... South Carolina DB O'Donnell Fortune recorded his third interception this season in the 44-20 upset of then-No. 10 Texas A&M and is among four tied for second in the SEC behind Gamecocks Nick Emmanwori (four). ... Vanderbilt's 17-7 win at Auburn, its first in 10 trips, completed the Commodores' first season sweep of the Tigers and Alabama since 1955. ... Georgia QB Carson Beck has passed for 943 yards the past three games with eight interceptions.

Win, and go bowling

South Carolina (5-3, 3-3) and SEC newcomer Oklahoma (5-4, 1-4) can become bowl eligible with wins over improved Vanderbilt and Missouri, both of which have already qualified for postseason. The Gamecocks have won two straight, while the Sooners beat Maine 59-14 in nonconference play.