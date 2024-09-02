Alabama's prized freshman Ryan Williams trying to build on splashy debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ryan Williams could still be in high school, not a 17-year-old kid sheepishly dealing with requests for pictures during college classes.

Such is the life of a prized Alabama football recruit who was the subject of so much handwringing and excitement before even arriving.

The craziest off-the-field experience for Williams? “Probably just being in class and people asking for a picture in the middle of class and you’re trying not to interrupt the professor.”

He’s already created crazy moments on the field. The only two-time Alabama high school Mr. Football, a top-5 prospect who reclassified to enroll a year early, caught two passes in his college debut for the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide. But both went for long touchdowns.

First there was the 84-yarder down the right sideline on third and 13 in the first quarter.

Then there was the crossing route that went 55 yards, with two Western Kentucky defenders futilely grasping at his ankles before Williams sprinted away in the second quarter.

Two catches, 139 yards. Granted those plays came during a 63-0 win and much stronger competition lies ahead.

Teammates and coaches praise Williams' talent and his mind-set, but it all starts with a preface: That whole age thing.

“I’ve gotta say that again: That man is 17 years old, and he’s balling,” Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “I’m just proud of him, but I know he’s just going to constantly get better, constantly want to improve and that’s something that’s going to be evident when it comes to his success this year.”

Williams, who seems to take the attention and high expectations in stride, tries not to focus on his youth. It would be an easy out when things don't look quite so easy.

“If I would have gotten manhandled out there, I still wouldn’t want to use it as an excuse,” Williams said. "I don’t focus on that, I focus on playing ball.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound Williams was coach Kalen DeBoer's most important recruiting target after taking the Alabama job. Rated the No. 4 overall recruit and third-best wide receiver in the 2024 class in the 247Sports composite ratings, Williams had reopened his recruiting following Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama.

DeBoer and his staff ultimately brought him back into the fold starting with a plane ride phone call en route to Tuscaloosa from Washington.

“He certainly has received a lot of attention throughout his recruitment and even prior to him actually playing in a game here,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “The thing that I would say is he’s been the same person since the day we’ve had him. He loves football. He loves to work. He’s willing to be coached.”

The speedy Williams and the strong-armed Milroe present a dangerous combination. Even the jersey numbers — Milroe is No. 4 and Williams is No. 2 — add up to a touchdown.

“Four plus two does equal six,” Williams said. “That's the only thing I can say about it. He always puts it in the perfect place, and I've just got to do my job.”

He calls Milroe's deep ball “the best in the game, baby. The best in the game.”

Milroe, meanwhile, jokes that he needs to warm his arm up before throwing those deep balls to the speedy Williams.

“That boy can run," he said.

Williams doesn't hesitate when asked what receiver he models his game after. It's the similarly sized DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy for Alabama in 2020 and now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m a big fan of him,” said Williams, who has spoken to Smith a couple of times. “I definitely watch his games and try to mimic some of his stuff.”

But Smith waited in the wings before his mammoth final college season (117 catches, 1,856 yards, 23 touchdowns) after playing alongside other future NFL stars. Williams arrives on a team that lost its top three receivers from a year ago.

DeBoer doesn't think Williams will get carried away with himself after such a splashy debut.

“One of the cool things about Ryan, a lot of attention gets thrown his way but he’s just gone about it with a really humble, matter of fact, stay the course, just go to work every day type of attitude," the Tide coach said. "Our guys appreciate that.”