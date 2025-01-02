Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and LB Jihaad Campbell declare for NFL draft after bowl loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Jihaad Campbell are entering the NFL draft.

Milroe and Campbell announced decisions to skip their final seasons Thursday on social media, two days after the Crimson Tide fell to Michigan 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level,” Milroe posted. "Through every win, every tough loss, and any criticism along the way, my love and dedication to this game has never wavered. Every day, my gratitude for the opportunity to play this sport I love only grows stronger.

"With that said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Milroe passed for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading an upset of Georgia. But the Tide finished 9-4 and failed to make the playoffs.

In his Alabama finale, Milroe fumbled twice, took a fourth-down sack and threw an interception on the Crimson Tide's first four drives.

But he will finish his Alabama career with 6,016 passing yards and 45 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He also ran for 1,579 yards and 33 scores.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Campbell took over as a starting linebacker last season, finishing with 117 tackles. He also had 11 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

“These last three years in Tuscaloosa have molded me into a better player and a better man,” Campbell said on social media. "And this experience has been special and something that I will never forget.

“I feel like I am ready now to take the next step in my career.”